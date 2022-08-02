Democrats want clarity on North Dakota abortion law trigger

Abortion law
Abortion law(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two North Dakota Democratic lawmakers are calling for an attorney general’s opinion on the state’s abortion restrictions.

Reps. Zac Ista, of Grand Forks, and Karla Rose Hanson, of Fargo, said discrepancies in state law could result in victims of rape having to get permission from a spouse to obtain an abortion, or in doctors not treating ectopic pregnancies, which occur when an embryo grows outside the womb and often are life-threatening to the women involved.

The request to Attorney General Drew Wrigley comes after a North Dakota judge last week put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion while a lawsuit moves forward that argues it violates the state constitution, ruling that the attorney general had prematurely calculated the date when the ban should take effect.

Wrigley did not immediately return messages Monday seeking comment on whether he would issue an opinion.

