Bismarck Public Schools looking for bus drivers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The start of the school year is right around the corner for bus drivers. After adding two new schools to the Bismarck school district, BPS is looking to hire two more bus drivers for their two new routes.

This is just one of the buses getting cleaned and tuned up for the first day of classes.

“So, what happens if we don’t fill these two positions before school starts? We would use a mechanic in the transportation department, myself, or one of the transportation secretaries would have to drive those routes,” said Jason Schafer, the Bismarck Public Schools transportation coordinator.

It’s typical for BPS to need more bus drivers, but this year, the new schools are creating more of a need.

“It’s been difficult to fill the position, and, you know, we still have it open, and school is 22 days away, so it’s coming right up. There definitely is a concern about finding drivers,” said Schafer.

Susan Weigel has been a bus driver with BPS for 15 years and loves her job so much that she doesn’t want to retire yet.

“I really enjoy being here. I could have retired by now, but I don’t want to. My little kids keep me here, they’re so sweet. I had so much fun last year with some of them. It’s really hard sometimes with the construction that we have going on, but we manage,” said Susan Weigel, a bus driver for Bismarck Public Schools.

The Bismarck Public School District is also looking to hire about 15 bus monitors.

Bismarck Public Schools also needs more activity drivers for part-time positions. BPS is also doing their annual “Fill the Bus” this year on August 17. It will be at both Red Carpet Carwashes.

