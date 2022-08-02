Bismarck man sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in distracted driving case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to eight years in prison for manslaughter in a distracted driving case.

A jury found Timothy McLaughlin guilty of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated reckless driving in March. Prosecutors say in July 2020, he was using his cell phone to search the internet and text when he failed to yield to traffic in front of him, which stopped for another crash on I-94 near Sterling.

According to the affidavit, McLaughlin, without applying his brakes, rear-ended the vehicle in front of him, which injured the driver and killed the passenger, 52-year-old Marikay Mathes of Chilton, WI. The passenger in McLaughlin’s car was also injured.

Monday, judge David Reich sentenced McLaughlin to 10 years, first serving eight, and two years of probation. Judge Reich also ordered him to pay nearly $28,000 in fees and restitution.

