Williston Police Department asking students to help design School Resource Officers’ patrol cars

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Police Department is holding a contest with students to create a design for their school resource officers’ patrol cars.

From now until the end of September, students who attend public schools in Williston are being asked to design custom wraps for three patrol cars. The contest is being divided between grades K-6, 7-8, and 9-12. Officers say this contest helps build a bond between the department and the kids they protect.

“[SROs] build those key relationships, trying to influence them in the right direction. They’re also a key to solving a lot of crime that happens with kids so SROs are absolutely important,” said Heather Cook, Public Information Officer and former School Resource Officer with the Williston Police Department.

Entry forms can be found online or in person at the Williston Police Department.

Winners will be chosen by October 14.

