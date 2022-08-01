Trinity Health Foundation announces 2022 Nursing Scholarship Program

By Kalie Paulus
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Trinity Health Foundation is announcing its 2022 Nursing Scholarship Program.

The 2022 Nursing Scholarship Program is now open through November.

The scholarship has served as an excellent recruiting tool for potential students in the field.

A record number of applicants applied for the scholarship in 2021.

The foundation says 68 applicants and 17 scholarships were awarded to nursing students throughout the region last year.

If you or someone you know wants to apply, you can do so here.

