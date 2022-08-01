Sneakerheads sell at Bis-Man’s first sneaker convention

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What may be simple footwear to some, is another’s career.

In Bismarck, dozens of “sneakerheads” gathered to buy, sell, and trade sneakers at a convention on Sunday, the first of its kind in the area.

The demand has gone up across the country. A 2020 Cowen Research Equity study says the U.S. sneaker resale market generated two billion dollars in 2019 alone and will generate up to 30 billion dollars by 2030. And in North Dakota, one sneaker seller is hoping to open their own store within the year.

“I really enjoy being around shoes, and that’s always something I enjoy and enjoyed being around, so I’ve always wanted to sell shoes,” said sneakerhead Asher Davis.

Davis said there is a lack of affordable options for sneakers in the Bis-Man area, and even online. One event organizer said that’s exactly the need they hope to fill.

“It just feels good to put shoes on somebody’s feet, that they might be looking at a shoe for a long time and they really, really want it, and they just can’t afford it and then we have it for a lower price and they can get that deal and get the shoe they wanted,” said organizer Tyler Ensrue.

High prices are a big factor in the sneaker resale market, with people looking to sell shoes higher than they bought it.

“I’ve seen a lot of people, like, for example, somebody would buy a pair of shoes from me for like 100 bucks, and I look at their story or wherever they post it, and they’re selling it for 400, like they just jack up the price completely,” said Davis.

Organizers said they hope to hold another convention if it goes well.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.