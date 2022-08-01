Phoenix to be added to flights from Williston Airport

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston’s airport will soon have another city added to its list of direct flights. Announced Monday, the Williston Basin International Airport will be offering direct flights to Phoenix, Arizona. Flights will be available two days each week. It’s not known at this time when this service will begin.

Funding for the new flight service was provided by a $500,000 federal government grant to the City of Williston by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“We are ecstatic to be awarded a $500,000 small community air service development grant to help secure twice-weekly air service to Phoenix, Arizona. Great air service is critical to our region’s quality of life and ability to attract and retain workforce. Now that this grant is in place, we’ll be working with Sun Country Airlines to solidify future air service announcements at XWA,” said Williston Basin International Airport Director Anthony Dudas.

