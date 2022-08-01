North Dakota State Fair sees slight attendance increase in 2022

ND State Fair
ND State Fair(KFYR)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota State Fair saw an overall increase in attendance from year to year.

Leadership with the State Fair said 314,271 people attended this year’s fair.

That’s a slight increase of 3,586 attendees over the 2021 state fair.

This year’s fair featured new vendors, events, and attractions that may come back next year.

The fair’s general manager said the two favorite attractions this year were the MHA Indian Horse Relays and the Budweiser Clydesdales.

“We had several new vendors at least in the door and we had new food vendors over in west park, a lot of new additions all the way around. That whole west park area was new, new free stages, new food, entertainment, so many good new things,” said Renae Korslien.

Korslien said they’re working on bringing the Indian Horse Relays back for a second year.

Dates for the 2023 state fair haven’t been released.

