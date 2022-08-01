NDSU football lands six on FCS preseason All-American team

NDSU Bison Football
NDSU Bison Football(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Aug. 1, 2022
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) – The NDSU football team had a nation-leading six players named to the FCS Preseason All-America team on Monday.

Fullback Hunter Luepke, left tackle Cody Mauch, and defensive end Spencer Waege were named to the first team. Safety Michael Tutsie was named to the second team, and linebacker James Kaczor and punt returner Jayden Price were named to the third team.

The Bison open up the 2022 season on September 3rd at home against Drake.

