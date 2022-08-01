More than a half dozen tribal first responder agencies train for water search and rescues

MHA Emergency Operations Center
MHA Emergency Operations Center(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Practice makes perfect. The MHA Emergency Operations Center partnered with other rescue agencies to train for Search and Rescue-Water Recovery Operations.

NorthStar Search and Rescue from Minnesota and Wings of Hope from Wisconsin joined the emergency operations center and six other agencies at Four Bears Park and on Lake Sakakawea. The goal, to experience different types of emergency situations.

“It’s very important for our local and tribal first responders to build that teamwork, improve upon our communication during these kinds of incident responses and then together become more proficient and efficient,” said MHA EOC director Emily Sitting Bear.

Sitting Bear recommended letting friends and family know of any travel plans on the water.

