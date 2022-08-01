Katelynn’s Voice Foundation grants thousands in scholarships

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – Three scholarships were awarded Sunday by a foundation created earlier this year following the death of a Sidney, Montana woman.

The Katelynn’s Voice Foundation seeks to help those struggling with mental health and drug and alcohol abuse. It was founded by the family of 26-year-old Katelynn Berry, who was found dead in January. Alissa Smith, Maci Paine, and Kylie Johnson were each given $2,500 plus hundreds of dollars in gift cards donated by local businesses.

“This is a big step to show people that Katelynn’s Foundation is here, we’re staying, and we’re going to be helping anyone and everyone we possibly can when it comes to mental health, or drug and alcohol addiction,” said Carla Couture, Katelynn’s Aunt.

Scholarship applicants wrote an essay about how they are affected by mental health. A total of 25 essays were submitted.

Couture added that they plan on providing scholarships on a yearly basis. She also wants to hold events to help remove the stigma of addiction while advocating for more mental health services in northwestern North Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.