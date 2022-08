MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This year’s early Canada opening and closing goose dates are set!

Opening day is August 15 in all three zones and the closing date is Sept. 7 in the Missouri River Zone.

Early Canada goose limits are 15 daily and 45 in possession.

Limits and shooting hours are different from the regular season.

