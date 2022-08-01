DSU football named NSAA preseason poll favorite

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) – For the 8th straight year, Dickinson State has been voted as the favorite to win the North Star Athletic Association conference title.

DSU collected six first-place votes from opposing coaches to earn the top spot at 36 points.

Valley City State and Waldorf University would end up tied for 2nd in the poll as they both had 28 points.

The Blue Hawks open the season at home on September 1st against Black Hills State.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.