Dickinson residents plan food drive cruise night this August

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On the first Saturday of every month in Dickinson, a local group organizes a cruise night.

This August’s cruise night and car show will help the community from the road to the kitchen table.

“We’re doing a food drive with it, to try to raise some food and awareness for the Amen Food Pantry,” said Kyle Zimmerman, Dickinson.

The Amen Food Pantry recently shared they were in dire need of canned goods, peanut butter, cereal, and other items.

It’s a cause that also hits close to home for another one of the event’s organizers.

“Growing up that’s something that has helped my family quite a bit is the food pantries,” said Jon Huro, Dickinson.

Organizers say they also will be grilling burgers and hot dogs to raise money for Make-A-Wish North Dakota.

So if you’re looking for a fun way to give back, the food drive cruise night is for you.

“It doesn’t even matter what kind of car you drive or if you’re even driving a car, it’s just a way for everybody to get out,” said Zimmerman.

The cruise night will be Saturday August 6th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information you can contact Kyle Zimmerman at 701-260-3097.

