Convicted murderer Chad Isaak died in custody by self-harm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Officials at the North Dakota State Penitentiary say Chad Isaak died from self-inflicted wounds.

The 48-year-old was serving life in prison after being convicted of four murders in December of 2021.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol was called to the penitentiary on Sunday at about 5:45pm when Isaak reportedly caused self-harm. A trooper took him to the hospital by ambulance and Isaak was pronounced deceased at 6:24pm.

The Highway Patrol and North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating.

