City of Washburn reacts to death of Chad Isaak

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many residents of the city of Washburn, where Chad Isaak lived, would rather not be associated with the convicted killer. His suicide means many questions about a horrific crime will never be answered.

While many people at Dakota Farms Restaurant had opinions about Chad Isaak, only two wanted to speak on camera about his death. Bewilderment and sympathy for both Isaak’s family and the family members of the victims was the sentiment at this cafe.

“I guess I was shocked. I never thought he would do something like that, but I guess you just never know,” said Dale Leingang of Washburn.

Others are still looking for answers.

“Right at the end, the only thing he said at the trial that I saw on the news was, ‘I’m not a killer.’ So, was he or wasn’t he?” asks Arnie Fisher of Hensler.

At the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, word of Isaak’s death was just as surprising, but staff are focusing on the future.

“As far as moving on, like I said, I feel sorry for the victim’s families, yeah they got a conviction but closure as far as knowing why or any of that is going to go unanswered now that he decided to take his own life,” said McLean County Patrol Lieutenant Justin Krohmer.

There is one noticeable sign the town is beginning to move on. Isaak’s old chiropractic office has been remodeled and rented out for additional office space for the courthouse. The trailer where Isaak lived in Washburn, however, is still for sale.

