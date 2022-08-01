Trial for Montana man facing 84 felony charges for child pornography begins

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The jury trial for a Libby, Montana man facing numerous felonies for promoting a sexual performance by a minor and possessing prohibited materials began Monday in Williams County District Court.

33-year-old Drew Noble faces 84 felony charges after authorities found hidden camera videos of a teen in a bathroom and large quantities of child sexual abuse materials in his internet search history and on other electronic devices.

In opening arguments Monday, the state listed dozens of search results used by the defendant to obtain the images. The defense argued some of the images could be considered as “nudist-lifestyle research.”

The trial is expected to last until Friday.

