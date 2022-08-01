Trial for Montana man facing 84 felony charges for child pornography begins

Drew Noble
Drew Noble(KFYR)
By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The jury trial for a Libby, Montana man facing numerous felonies for promoting a sexual performance by a minor and possessing prohibited materials began Monday in Williams County District Court.

33-year-old Drew Noble faces 84 felony charges after authorities found hidden camera videos of a teen in a bathroom and large quantities of child sexual abuse materials in his internet search history and on other electronic devices.

In opening arguments Monday, the state listed dozens of search results used by the defendant to obtain the images. The defense argued some of the images could be considered as “nudist-lifestyle research.”

The trial is expected to last until Friday.

Previous Coverage: Montana man faces 84 felony charges after agents say he possessed child porn, recorded teen

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDHP says convicted murderer caused deadly self-inflicted wounds
Convicted murderer Chad Isaak died in custody by suicide
"Goldie" the Golden Eagle. Photo: Rich Barrios
Dakota Zoo’s ‘Goldie’ the Golden Eagle passes away
Chad Isaak
UPDATE: North Dakota murderer dies by suicide in prison; many still left with more questions than answers
Police Lights
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near State Fairgrounds
Details emerge in Glen Ullin fatal shooting, bond set at $50,000 cash

Latest News

Trinity Health 2022 Nursing Scholarship
Trinity Health Foundation announces 2022 Nursing Scholarship Program
Bismarck Public Schools' teacher orientation
Bismarck Public Schools holds new teacher orientation
Williston Police Department patrol cars
Williston Police Department asking students to help design School Resource Officers’ patrol cars
arabella's flight
11-year-old Bismarck Girl Scout learns how to fly