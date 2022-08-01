Bismarck Public Schools holds new teacher orientation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools’ largest group of new teachers and staff are busy prepping for the first day of class. BPS held its annual new teacher orientation for 140 plus new staff members Monday.

These are some of the new incoming teachers and staff who will be working in the Bismarck School District.

“Right away this morning, we had all of our executive cabinet staff and our school board come in and welcome them. We had the Gallons of Gratitude, so showing their values right from the very start. It’s a difficult profession to be in right now, and so to help them feel empowered in that so they can put that on to their students as well,” said Tara Olson, Bismarck Public Schools Innovation Department.

Danielle Tivis, a sixth-grade teacher at Simle Middle School, is just one of the teachers at the orientation who’s mentoring the new teachers through their first year.

“Just that active engagement piece, with new educators and to just really instill passion and our reason for why we do what we do, and so molding them,” said Tivis.

The orientation covers teaching methods to help in the classroom and build community within the school district by partnering up new staff and old for mentorship.

“Definitely learning and leaning on the support of my mentor and having the community, and being a big part of the community and having their support is awesome and will be so beneficial for the kids,” said Madison Hendricks, a school psychologist intern.

Sydney Trottier, a new social worker with BPS who attended Bismarck schools all 12 years, is now excited to see the other side of the school system and grow through her mentorship.

“I think a mentorship program is important because then we learn that it’s okay to stumble and fall and to learn and grow from those experiences and then have someone to turn to when you’re in a brand new role like we are,” said Trottier.

The mentorship program allows teachers and staff to collaborate about what has worked in their classrooms and help guide the new staff.

Bismarck Public Schools had a lot of retirees this year, opened two new buildings, and had other staff members switch positions, which is why there are so many new staff members.

