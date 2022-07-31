Remembering loved ones with cancer awareness event

OLIVER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - For the past decade, loved ones have been remembered with Bluegrass Goes Pink, an annual event at Cross Ranch State Park for cancer awareness. This year’s event was held on Saturday.

The day began with a 5K and 10K run and ended with a concert.

It brought hundreds of people who have similar experiences, and this year, one woman from California. Judy Pickett, a three-time cancer survivor, has visited 45 states while participating in breast cancer awareness runs.

“I get to check off another state and meet incredible people, it’s just been a fantastic time since I’ve been here,” Pickett said.

All the proceeds from Bluegrass Goes Pink went towards the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation.

