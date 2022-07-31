K9 Gabber retires from serving Morton County

K9 Gabber
K9 Gabber(Courtesy of Morton County Sheriff's Office)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The 2021 “Top Dog” for the McLean County K9 trials and beloved member of the Morton County sheriff’s department has retired.

Eight-year-old K9 Gabber has been working for the sheriff’s department for the past seven years. He was certified in narcotics, detection, tracking, and evidence search. Notably his largest drug bust was in February 2017 when he found more than four pounds of meth that had a street value of $500,000.

“He’s an awesome dog. You know, it’s just nice [for the handler] to have that partner to back him up when he’s out doing his daily duties. And obviously he’s an important factor in helping us not only with drug seizures, but also with tracking,” said Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier.

K9 Gabber worked with three handlers during his time in law enforcement. He’s being adopted by Cpl. Shaun Peterson, who is leaving the agency to pursue a law degree.

The department has several other patrol dogs. The latest addition is a therapy K9 who will begin training in August.

