Food vending brings a family together

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Food vendors we talked to at the fair said they’ve seen an uptick in business this year as we get further from the COVID shutdown.

Lily Cranston and her family run three food trailers at the North Dakota State Fair this year. She said that she and her sisters are teachers during the school year, and during the summer they go with their parents to multiple state fairs across the Midwest.

“The entertainment’s been great so every night has been super busy. On Tuesday they brought in something that I think we haven’t had here is the Native American horse races and dances, it was super cool, super different, and it brought a ton of people,” said Lily Cranston, manager.

She said they’ve made friends with a lot of their neighbors over the years and it’s always fun to come back and catch up.

