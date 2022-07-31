Food vending brings a family together

North Dakota State Fair food vendors
North Dakota State Fair food vendors(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Food vendors we talked to at the fair said they’ve seen an uptick in business this year as we get further from the COVID shutdown.

Lily Cranston and her family run three food trailers at the North Dakota State Fair this year. She said that she and her sisters are teachers during the school year, and during the summer they go with their parents to multiple state fairs across the Midwest.

“The entertainment’s been great so every night has been super busy. On Tuesday they brought in something that I think we haven’t had here is the Native American horse races and dances, it was super cool, super different, and it brought a ton of people,” said Lily Cranston, manager.

She said they’ve made friends with a lot of their neighbors over the years and it’s always fun to come back and catch up.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Raines
UPDATE: Hague man arrested after early morning fatal shooting in Glen Ullin
Details emerge in Glen Ullin fatal shooting, bond set at $50,000 cash
Burleigh County law enforcement say they found more than 2,500 fentanyl pills in search of Lyft passenger
Anita Knutson
Next court hearing in death of Anita Knutson pushed back again
Pepin Police Department in conjunction with the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network have issued a...
Missing endangered person alert issued for man missing from Pepin

Latest News

sports 7/30
6PM Sportscast 7/30/22
pronghorn
North Dakota Outdoors: pronghorn hunt
weather 7/30
Evening Weather 7/30/22
Daarthe's Bread Pudding
Daarthe’s Bread Pudding serving up sweet treats at the ND State Fair