Dakota Zoo’s “Goldie” the Golden Eagle passes away

"Goldie" the Golden Eagle. Photo: Rich Barrios
"Goldie" the Golden Eagle. Photo: Rich Barrios(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Goldie, the beloved Golden Eagle at the Dakota Zoo, passed away.

Goldie had been with the Zoo in Bismarck for 11 years. She was found by U.S. Fish and Wildfire Service after being shot with several pellets throughout her body. The zoo welcomed her into its rehabilitation program and said she was a favorite to staff and visitors.

“It’s sad for our staff, yes, but I think it’s heartbreaking for the community too. We just move forward together and it’s important to just cherish the time we have with them and learn about beautiful species and the conservation that we can do to protect these amazing creatures about us,” said assistant zoo director Allison Malkowski.

Zoo staff are waiting for official lab results but believe her death was most likely a result of from being shot 11 years ago, because some pellets were not able to be removed.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near State Fairgrounds
Details emerge in Glen Ullin fatal shooting, bond set at $50,000 cash
New Elk Statue
Elks Lodge regains its antlers
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
Tyler Raines
UPDATE: Hague man arrested after early morning fatal shooting in Glen Ullin

Latest News

Bluegrass Goes Pink at Cross Ranch State Park
Remembering loved ones with cancer awareness event
pronghorn
Annual aerial pronghorn survey
sports 7/30
6PM Sportscast 7/30/22
pronghorn
North Dakota Outdoors: pronghorn hunt