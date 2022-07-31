Dakota Zoo’s “Goldie” the Golden Eagle passes away

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Goldie, the beloved Golden Eagle at the Dakota Zoo, passed away.

Goldie had been with the Zoo in Bismarck for 11 years. She was found by U.S. Fish and Wildfire Service after being shot with several pellets throughout her body. The zoo welcomed her into its rehabilitation program and said she was a favorite to staff and visitors.

“It’s sad for our staff, yes, but I think it’s heartbreaking for the community too. We just move forward together and it’s important to just cherish the time we have with them and learn about beautiful species and the conservation that we can do to protect these amazing creatures about us,” said assistant zoo director Allison Malkowski.

Zoo staff are waiting for official lab results but believe her death was most likely a result of from being shot 11 years ago, because some pellets were not able to be removed.

