Daarthe’s Bread Pudding serving up sweet treats at the ND State Fair

By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A new vendor is at the North Dakota State Fair this year and it’s a sweet treat.

Debbie’s secret recipe for bread pudding came from her grandmother where she got the original name from.

Debbie said she looks forward to coming back to the fair next year and maybe with a few more items on the menu.

She has been selling Daarthe’s Bread Pudding for over ten years now.

“The fair is huge where at the Hostfest everything is under one roof but at the Hostfest, I never get to see the people I’m in the back warming with five roasters in the back and here I get to see the people, and people love the fair and everyone’s happy so it’s fun,” said Debbie Deaver.

Daarthe’s Bread pudding is in commercial building two and will be open through Saturday.

