BSC expands programs for the upcoming semester

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College has many new programs coming this fall. Along with adding new bachelor’s degree programs, four new associate programs and 15 new certificate programs will be available.

The four new associate programs are: Exercise and Sports Studies, Financial Technologies, Integrated Studies, and a Medical Laboratory Technician program.

“I’m excited. We have added bachelor’s programs, so our new bachelor program this upcoming fall is our bachelor of applied science, and that is exciting. This spring, we’re also starting a bachelor’s in engineering mechatronics,” said Karen Erickson, Dean of Enrollment Management.

Bismarck State College currently has five bachelor’s programs and is looking to expand.

