Staying hydrated in the weekend heat

Staying hydrated
Staying hydrated(KFYR-TV)
By Bela Kraft
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the weather heating up this weekend, it is important to stay hydrated. Drinking water and other beverages with electrolytes helps prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Carbohydrates and salt help prevent low sodium in the blood which is sweated out when out in the high heats. Switching up water with other options such as fruit infused water, herbal infusions or teas, and sports drinks.

“Hydration is really important,” registered dietician Rachel Iverson said. “I think people get bored with water sometimes, so it okay to switch it up, sometimes it is actually more beneficial. When you have carbohydrates or electrolytes included with the beverage that you are drinking you are actually going retain more of the fluid.”

If out in the sun for more than one hour, drinking water or other hydrating beverages is recommended.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Raines
UPDATE: Hague man arrested after early morning fatal shooting in Glen Ullin
Details emerge in Glen Ullin fatal shooting, bond set at $50,000 cash
Anita Knutson
Next court hearing in death of Anita Knutson pushed back again
Burleigh County law enforcement say they found more than 2,500 fentanyl pills in search of Lyft passenger
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

Frequent Napping
Study: Frequent napping can lead to high blood pressure and stroke
New Elk Statue
Elks Lodge regains its antlers
Fur Traders Rendezvous brings fairgoers back in time
Standing Rock tribal flag raised at International Peace Garden