Staying hydrated in the weekend heat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the weather heating up this weekend, it is important to stay hydrated. Drinking water and other beverages with electrolytes helps prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Carbohydrates and salt help prevent low sodium in the blood which is sweated out when out in the high heats. Switching up water with other options such as fruit infused water, herbal infusions or teas, and sports drinks.

“Hydration is really important,” registered dietician Rachel Iverson said. “I think people get bored with water sometimes, so it okay to switch it up, sometimes it is actually more beneficial. When you have carbohydrates or electrolytes included with the beverage that you are drinking you are actually going retain more of the fluid.”

If out in the sun for more than one hour, drinking water or other hydrating beverages is recommended.

