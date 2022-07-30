Pedestrian struck by vehicle near State Fairgrounds

MINOT, N.D. - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning near the North Dakota State Fairgrounds, according to Minot Police.

Capt. Dale Plessas said an 18-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 2400 block of East Burdick Expressway around midnight, when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 69-year-old man.

The woman was treated at Trinity Hospital for her injuries. Plessas said the driver was cited for a crosswalk violation, though speed did not play a factor.

