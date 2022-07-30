NAWS project update

Photo: Alex Finken
Photo: Alex Finken(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAX, N.D. (KMOT) – Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, and the Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton met in North Dakota to check on upcoming water supply projects in the state.

One such project was the Northwest Area Water Supply that will help supply up to 27 million gallons of water per day to nearly 100,000 North Dakotans.

Part of that project, the Biota water plant in Max is scheduled to be finished in 2024, and the system should serve the area through 2060.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Raines
UPDATE: Hague man arrested after early morning fatal shooting in Glen Ullin
Details emerge in Glen Ullin fatal shooting, bond set at $50,000 cash
Anita Knutson
Next court hearing in death of Anita Knutson pushed back again
Burleigh County law enforcement say they found more than 2,500 fentanyl pills in search of Lyft passenger
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

North Dakota State Fair
Exceptionally Nuts serving up tasty treats at the ND State Fair
Lincoln's beloved mailman
Delivering more than joy in Lincoln
history of weather radar
Morse Code of Weather: history of weather radar, from WWII technology to present day applications
Finally some good news to report about filling up your car.
Gas prices fall