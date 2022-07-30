NAWS project update

MAX, N.D. (KMOT) – Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, and the Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton met in North Dakota to check on upcoming water supply projects in the state.

One such project was the Northwest Area Water Supply that will help supply up to 27 million gallons of water per day to nearly 100,000 North Dakotans.

Part of that project, the Biota water plant in Max is scheduled to be finished in 2024, and the system should serve the area through 2060.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.