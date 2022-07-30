Minot Aces 9U team competing at Cal Ripken Regional Tournament

BOONVILLE, M.O. (KMOT) - The Minot Aces 9U team won their first game of the Midwest Plains Region Tournament Friday.

The Aces defeated Southeast Denver, 11-1.

Shane Jordan, Rilie Domres and Darrick Ystaas coach the young baseball stars.

The Aces play Boonville and the team from Centennial, Colorado, on Saturday. They need to win just one of two in order to advance to the bracket play.

The winner of the bracket will receive an invite to the 2023 10U Cal Ripken World Series.

