Minot Aces 9U team competing at Cal Ripken Regional Tournament

Minot Aces 9U
Minot Aces 9U(KFYR-TV)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, M.O. (KMOT) - The Minot Aces 9U team won their first game of the Midwest Plains Region Tournament Friday.

The Aces defeated Southeast Denver, 11-1.

Shane Jordan, Rilie Domres and Darrick Ystaas coach the young baseball stars.

The Aces play Boonville and the team from Centennial, Colorado, on Saturday. They need to win just one of two in order to advance to the bracket play.

The winner of the bracket will receive an invite to the 2023 10U Cal Ripken World Series.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Raines
UPDATE: Hague man arrested after early morning fatal shooting in Glen Ullin
Details emerge in Glen Ullin fatal shooting, bond set at $50,000 cash
Anita Knutson
Next court hearing in death of Anita Knutson pushed back again
Burleigh County law enforcement say they found more than 2,500 fentanyl pills in search of Lyft passenger
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

Dr. Merton Utgaard
Dr. Merton Utgaard, founder of International Music Camp, honored with Rough Rider award
Fur traders rendezvous
Fur traders rendezvous
4H Leaders
4H Leaders
New elk statue
New elk statue