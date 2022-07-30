‘He would do anything for anybody.’: Family shows their support for cousin fighting brain cancer

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One Fargo man has been battling brain cancer, but his family is showing him their support in and out of the hospital.

27-year-old Grant German has been living with and fighting brain cancer for three years.

“What we hope for is for it to get better. I want to spend as much time as I can with him,” says German’s cousin Jayden Fresquez.

Today, his cousins decided to show their support by having a lemonade stand. Their plan is to use the money to go find a gift just for him.

“Grant always wants to give, but we want to make sure he gets something now,” says cousin Stephanie Fresquez.

The little ones say they’ve always had the most fun with their cousin.

“He’s fun to play with. I’d say he’s very sweet,” says Jayden.

“When we went to his cabin to see him. He was still sick. But I got to hang out with him,” says cousin Griffin Turner.

“We were at the pool, and it was when his brain cancer got better. That was a couple of years ago. We were all in the water, and he would swim with us and it was just really fun,” say cousins Halle and Blakeley Turner.

“He’s a really sweet guy, and I just want him to get better,” says cousin Kinley Fresquez.

The family says Grant’s cancer is terminal. But even through the struggles, he’s had the most grace.

Stephanie Fresquez says he made a comment that really stuck with her.

“I’ve got friends who love me, a family who loves me, and a god who’s going to take care of me,” she says.

Grant is going through another set of radiation. But his family says there’s always hope, and they’re hoping for a miracle.

