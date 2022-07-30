Gas prices fall

Finally some good news to report about filling up your car.
Finally some good news to report about filling up your car.
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Jul. 29, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Finally some good news to report about filling up your car. According to AAA average gas prices in North Dakota are down $0.48 compared to a month ago, and down $0.16 over the last week. With numbers finally falling, people at the pump are relieved but still not satisfied.

“You know I just hope it continues, I think $4.09 is still a little bit high so we’re just looking forward to that,” said Ashlee Asselin of Bismarck.

Ashley said her family camps a lot in the summer, and even the small decrease in diesel fuel has made camping more enjoyable.

