Exceptionally Nuts serving up tasty treats at the ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Exceptionally Nuts is another family business at this year’s North Dakota State Fair.

They sell all kinds of tasty treats from almonds, to sunflower seeds from the Peace Garden State.

They’ve been coming to the North Dakota State Fair decades, and they say this is one of their favorite times of the year.

”You know it’s something that we look forward to every year. My parents did it for many, many years. I grew up coming to the fair and helping them, so it’s kind of different now, being on the other side of it and now our own kids like to come up and help,” said Marisa Iverson.

The commercial buildings open at 10 or 11 a.m. every day of the fair.

Even if you miss Exceptionally Nuts at the state fair this year, don’t worry! They’ve started selling their tasty treats in some stores across the state.

