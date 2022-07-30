Exceptionally Nuts serving up tasty treats at the ND State Fair

North Dakota State Fair
North Dakota State Fair(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Exceptionally Nuts is another family business at this year’s North Dakota State Fair.

They sell all kinds of tasty treats from almonds, to sunflower seeds from the Peace Garden State.

They’ve been coming to the North Dakota State Fair decades, and they say this is one of their favorite times of the year.

”You know it’s something that we look forward to every year. My parents did it for many, many years. I grew up coming to the fair and helping them, so it’s kind of different now, being on the other side of it and now our own kids like to come up and help,” said Marisa Iverson.

The commercial buildings open at 10 or 11 a.m. every day of the fair.

Even if you miss Exceptionally Nuts at the state fair this year, don’t worry! They’ve started selling their tasty treats in some stores across the state.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Raines
UPDATE: Hague man arrested after early morning fatal shooting in Glen Ullin
Details emerge in Glen Ullin fatal shooting, bond set at $50,000 cash
Anita Knutson
Next court hearing in death of Anita Knutson pushed back again
Burleigh County law enforcement say they found more than 2,500 fentanyl pills in search of Lyft passenger
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

3 on 3 Tournament
Basketball stars of tomorrow compete in ND State Fair 3 on 3 tournament
Photo: Alex Finken
NAWS project update
Lincoln's beloved mailman
Delivering more than joy in Lincoln
history of weather radar
Morse Code of Weather: history of weather radar, from WWII technology to present day applications