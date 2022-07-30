Dr. Merton Utgaard, founder of International Music Camp, honored with Rough Rider award

INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN – Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced Friday that the late Dr. Merton Utgaard is the 47th recipient of the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award.

A Maddock native, Utgaard founded the International Music Camp with his wife Noella in 1956, and served as its full-time director for nearly three decades.

The summer music camp continues strong to this day, having educated more than 140,000 students and directors from 84 countries around the world.

Utgaard died in 1998 at the age of 84. Burgum presented the award to his three children at the International Peace Garden Friday before a special concert, as part of celebrations of the garden’s 90th anniversary.

A portrait of Utgaard will be unveiled and installed in the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Hall of Fame at the state capitol at a later date.

The award, founded in 1961, recognizes “present and former North Dakotans who have been influenced by the state in achieving national recognition in their fields of endeavor, thereby reflecting credit and honor upon North Dakota and its citizens.”

Previous winners include, to name a few:

-entertainers Lawrence Welk, Angie Dickinson, and Bobby Vee

-journalists Eric Sevareid and Era Bell Thompson

-athletic figures such as Hall of Fame basketball coach Phil Jackson, Hall of Fame baseball player Roger Maris, and Olympians Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux

-State Supreme Court Justice Gerald W. VandeWalle

-U.S. Secret Service agent and author Clint Hill

-Doug Burgum himself, as an entrepreneur and philanthropist, before he was elected Governor

You can find the full list of honorees here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.