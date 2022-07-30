Delivering more than joy in Lincoln

Lincoln's beloved mailman
Lincoln's beloved mailman(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When Lincoln’s beloved mailman was gone for two weeks, Lincoln residents wondered where he went. Some thought he retired or was just taking time off. When he showed up to work again, the Lincoln community wanted to show their appreciation.

Instead of mail filling these boxes, tokens of joy overflowed for them. Treats, cards, and sentiments were placed for Lon to discover on his daily route.

“We realized we really need to put out an appreciation day for him, to show him we really do appreciate all he does. We thought he retired, and we found out he has some medical things going on, but just to show him all the appreciation, to show him we love that he goes above and beyond,” said Michelle Friedt.

A lot of the Lincoln community felt the same way as Michelle, and they all got to work decorating their mailboxes.

“I appreciate him because he never, he always gets our packages to us on time,” said William Friedt.

Residents like Lon for more than his great delivery skills. He’s become a friend and staple part of the Lincoln community.

“Lony is very nice, and he brings over our packages to our front door,” said Austin Backhaus.

“He’s nice, and everything I show him, he says that’s cool,” said Warren Gergen.

“He’s just incredible. He always comes to our door with a smile. As you can see from the note, my daughter made. Anytime he pulls up into the driveway, the kids come running out. He always said that he wishes he could take some of their energy and bottle it up,” said Abby Gergen.

The Lincoln community said Lon is the greatest mailman, and does it all with a smile.

Lon is known for putting rocks on packages and other practices to ensure they stay on the doorstep safely.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Raines
UPDATE: Hague man arrested after early morning fatal shooting in Glen Ullin
Details emerge in Glen Ullin fatal shooting, bond set at $50,000 cash
Anita Knutson
Next court hearing in death of Anita Knutson pushed back again
Burleigh County law enforcement say they found more than 2,500 fentanyl pills in search of Lyft passenger
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

North Dakota State Fair
Exceptionally Nuts serving up tasty treats at the ND State Fair
Photo: Alex Finken
NAWS project update
history of weather radar
Morse Code of Weather: history of weather radar, from WWII technology to present day applications
Finally some good news to report about filling up your car.
Gas prices fall