Delivering more than joy in Lincoln

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When Lincoln’s beloved mailman was gone for two weeks, Lincoln residents wondered where he went. Some thought he retired or was just taking time off. When he showed up to work again, the Lincoln community wanted to show their appreciation.

Instead of mail filling these boxes, tokens of joy overflowed for them. Treats, cards, and sentiments were placed for Lon to discover on his daily route.

“We realized we really need to put out an appreciation day for him, to show him we really do appreciate all he does. We thought he retired, and we found out he has some medical things going on, but just to show him all the appreciation, to show him we love that he goes above and beyond,” said Michelle Friedt.

A lot of the Lincoln community felt the same way as Michelle, and they all got to work decorating their mailboxes.

“I appreciate him because he never, he always gets our packages to us on time,” said William Friedt.

Residents like Lon for more than his great delivery skills. He’s become a friend and staple part of the Lincoln community.

“Lony is very nice, and he brings over our packages to our front door,” said Austin Backhaus.

“He’s nice, and everything I show him, he says that’s cool,” said Warren Gergen.

“He’s just incredible. He always comes to our door with a smile. As you can see from the note, my daughter made. Anytime he pulls up into the driveway, the kids come running out. He always said that he wishes he could take some of their energy and bottle it up,” said Abby Gergen.

The Lincoln community said Lon is the greatest mailman, and does it all with a smile.

Lon is known for putting rocks on packages and other practices to ensure they stay on the doorstep safely.

