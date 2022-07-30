Co-pilot dies after fall from plane in North Carolina

Airport officials say a co-pilot has died after falling from a plane in North Carolina. (Source: WRAL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The co-pilot of a small cargo plane has died after falling from the aircraft in North Carolina before it made an emergency landing.

News outlets report that the body of the co-pilot, 23-year-old Charles Hew Crooks, was found Friday in a backyard in the town of Fuquay-Varina, about 30 miles south of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The pilot made an emergency landing at the airport Friday afternoon after reporting that one of the wheels had come off the landing gear. He was treated and released from a hospital with minor injuries.

The pilot was the only person on board the turboprop aircraft when it landed.

Local, state and federal authorities are investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Raines
UPDATE: Hague man arrested after early morning fatal shooting in Glen Ullin
Details emerge in Glen Ullin fatal shooting, bond set at $50,000 cash
Burleigh County law enforcement say they found more than 2,500 fentanyl pills in search of Lyft passenger
Anita Knutson
Next court hearing in death of Anita Knutson pushed back again
Pepin Police Department in conjunction with the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network have issued a...
Missing endangered person alert issued for man missing from Pepin

Latest News

Airport officials say a co-pilot has died after falling from a plane in North Carolina.
Co-pilot has died after fall from plane
FILE PHOTO - The damage assessments were set to conclude Friday, but were cut short due to new...
Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Jackpot won by Illinois ticket holder rises to $1.337B
Some were as young as one-week-old puppies to others that were eight years old.
PD: Woman arrested after 31 chihuahuas rescued from hoarding conditions inside home