Basketball stars of tomorrow compete in ND State Fair 3 on 3 tournament

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Even local youth basketball teams participated in the North Dakota State Fair fun.

The yearly “3 on 3 Tournament” began Friday morning and runs through Saturday.

Minot State men’s basketball players and coaches officiated the event, watching Minot’s future stars run the courts.

“I like being here with these girls because they’re good at basketball and they’re really fun to play with,” said Reagan Rutledge, who plays for the Minot Boltz.

Reagan added that the tournament is her first time playing outdoors.

More games with older age groups begin Saturday at 9 a.m.

