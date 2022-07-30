Basketball stars of tomorrow compete in ND State Fair 3 on 3 tournament

3 on 3 Tournament
3 on 3 Tournament(KFYR-TV)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Even local youth basketball teams participated in the North Dakota State Fair fun.

The yearly “3 on 3 Tournament” began Friday morning and runs through Saturday.

Minot State men’s basketball players and coaches officiated the event, watching Minot’s future stars run the courts.

“I like being here with these girls because they’re good at basketball and they’re really fun to play with,” said Reagan Rutledge, who plays for the Minot Boltz.

Reagan added that the tournament is her first time playing outdoors.

More games with older age groups begin Saturday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Raines
UPDATE: Hague man arrested after early morning fatal shooting in Glen Ullin
Details emerge in Glen Ullin fatal shooting, bond set at $50,000 cash
Anita Knutson
Next court hearing in death of Anita Knutson pushed back again
Burleigh County law enforcement say they found more than 2,500 fentanyl pills in search of Lyft passenger
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges

Latest News

Dr. Merton Utgaard
Dr. Merton Utgaard, founder of International Music Camp, honored with Rough Rider award
North Dakota State Fair
Exceptionally Nuts serving up tasty treats at the ND State Fair
Photo: Alex Finken
NAWS project update
Lincoln's beloved mailman
Delivering more than joy in Copper Ridge