Ag Department offering crop share assistance for producers

Crop soil
Crop soil(KPTV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is rolling out its Soil Health Cover Crop Grant Program again this year to provide cost-share assistance to producers.

The NDDA is now accepting applications for the program. Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said the program’s aim is to protect and enhance the state’s soil health, especially in cropland areas impacted with saline or alkaline soils.

The application must be completed by October 1st, and the cover crops need to be planted by September 15th. The cost-share payment is $25 per acre for applicants, who are capped at 160-acres per year.

For more information, visit https://www.nd.gov/ndda/program/soil-health-cover-crop-grant-program

