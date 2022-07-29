Youngsters compete in Mutton Bustin’ at the ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It was kiddos time to shine Thursday night at the State Fair’s ranch rodeo for the mutton bustin’ competition!

The competitors wore helmets and padded vests rode sheep in the arena.

We’re happy to report no injuries and only some tears.

“A lot. A lot of fun. A lot of fun!” said Haydon Hanson, future cowboy, when asked about getting to compete.

