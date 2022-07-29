Youngsters compete in Mutton Bustin’ at the ND State Fair

Mutton Bustin
Mutton Bustin(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It was kiddos time to shine Thursday night at the State Fair’s ranch rodeo for the mutton bustin’ competition!

The competitors wore helmets and padded vests rode sheep in the arena.

We’re happy to report no injuries and only some tears.

“A lot. A lot of fun. A lot of fun!” said Haydon Hanson, future cowboy, when asked about getting to compete.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Raines
UPDATE: Hague man arrested after early morning fatal shooting in Glen Ullin
Anita Knutson
Next court hearing in death of Anita Knutson pushed back again
Burleigh County law enforcement say they found more than 2,500 fentanyl pills in search of Lyft passenger
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
Animal Control Shelter
Animal Control almost at capacity with animals

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 7/28/2022
10PM Sportscast 7/28/2022
6pm Sportscast 07/28/22
6pm Sportscast 07/28/22
10PM Sportscast 7/27/2022
10PM Sportscast 7/27/2022
Sports Spotlight: Drew and Megan Papke
Sports Spotlight: Drew and Megan Papke