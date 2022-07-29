Williston High School student earns his wings at 17, months before graduation

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Obtaining a diploma is usually the biggest achievement during a high school student’s senior year, but one Williston teen’s goal was to accomplish something even greater.

Eighteen-year-old Titus Lee just graduated from Williston High School in May, but his biggest accomplishment this year was earning his private pilot’s license in March. He was just 17 at the time.

“It doesn’t even feel like I’m the same person I am on the ground. I’ve gotten to the point where I feel normal in the air. If I’m not flying, I feel different on the ground. It’s nice to be up in the air. It’s a huge stress reliever for me,” said Lee.

Lee’s passion for flying began in 2019, when he was offered an introductory flight by his high school aviation teacher, Thomas Sando. Since then, he has worked to save up money for lessons.

“I run a lawn mowing company in the summer and fall, that’s how I paid for a lot of this. I had to balance mowing, flying, and school, which was easier said than done,” said Lee.

Wanting to provide the same spark that Lee felt, Sando gives his students an opportunity to take that introductory flight.

“It’s something that they will probably never forget. When they go up, they get to go up with the instructor and the instructor lets them fly,” said Sando.

Besides mowing lawns, Lee is also interning at Williston Basin International Airport. He said his long-term goal is to be able to fly corporate and private jets.

“I like staying in the field of aviation. It’s fun to fly and it’s fun to be around people that fly. As long as I’m around airplanes, that is what I want to do,” said Lee.

Lee’s goal of being licensed before graduating was accomplished, but that is only his first step towards a long career in the skies.

Meanwhile, Sando said he is in the process of creating a scholarship foundation to help other aspiring students pay for part of their flying lessons.

