USDA announces funds to improve internet access in rural ND, Mont.

By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Internet providers in northwest North Dakota and eastern Montana are being awarded federal grant funding towards improving access.

On Thursday, the US Department of Agriculture awarded $401 million towards giving rural residents and businesses high speed internet through the ReConnect Program.

Nemont and Reservation Telephone Cooperative (RTC) will receive $42 million to build a fiber network throughout Richland, Wibaux, Roosevelt, and Valley Counties in Montana; and McKenzie, Dunn, and McLean Counties in North Dakota. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says over 2,100 people and about 90 businesses will be able to receive affordable internet through this program.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for us over the course of the next several months to roll out over a billion dollars of investment to connect people to a better and more modern future,” said Vilsack.

Vilsack added that these areas may have some internet access, but not at the speeds necessary for telecommunication or distance learning.

