Study: Frequent napping can lead to high blood pressure and stroke

By Hilary Lane
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many of us, there is nothing better than the luxury of taking an afternoon snooze.

However, when it comes to frequent napping on a regular basis, a new study found it can increase the risk of high blood pressure and stroke.

“The nap itself is not harmful,” said Kristy Weigum, Nurse Practitioner at CHI St Alexius Health. “But frequent daytime napping maybe a sign of poor sleep and this could increase your risk for hypertension and stroke.”

According to the American Heart Association, when compared to people who reported never taking a nap, people who often took naps had a 12% higher chance of developing high blood pressure and a 24% higher chance of having a stroke.

People in the study younger than 60 who napped regularly,  had a 20% higher risk of developing high blood pressure compared to people the same age who never napped.

“The heart itself gets time to slow during sleep at a resting rate,” said Weigum.  “However, if you aren’t getting enough of that, it could cause more strain on your heart.”

Doctors say to get better sleep, turn off your screens at least an hour before bedtime.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends adults get at least 7 hours of sleep each night.

