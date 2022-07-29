Standing Rock tribal flag raised at International Peace Garden (7/29 by: Joe Skurzewski)

(Mike Nowatzki)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN – Another one of the five tribes that lie within the state of North Dakota has seen its flag fly over the International Peace Garden.

Tribal and state leaders gathered Friday morning to raise the flag of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe at the garden.

Those in attendance included Standing Rock Chairwoman Janet Alkire and Vice Chairman Frank Jamerson, along with Turtle Mountain Chairman Jamie Azure and Spirit Lake Chairman Douglas Yankton.

They joined Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, North Dakota’s Parks and Recreation Director Cody Schultz, ND Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman, International Peace Gardens Executive Director Tim Chapman, and Miss USA North Dakota SaNoah LaRocque.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa’s flag was raised at the garden in July 2019, and the garden’s board approved the flying of all five of the state’s tribal flags in Sept. 2020.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Raines
UPDATE: Hague man arrested after early morning fatal shooting in Glen Ullin
Anita Knutson
Next court hearing in death of Anita Knutson pushed back again
Burleigh County law enforcement say they found more than 2,500 fentanyl pills in search of Lyft passenger
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
Animal Control Shelter
Animal Control almost at capacity with animals

Latest News

North Dakota wildlife bounces back following several year drought
Canadian man pleads guilty in North Dakota for international fentanyl trafficking crimes
Details emerge in Glen Ullin fatal shooting, bond set at $50,000 cash
Generations of vendors at the ND State Fair