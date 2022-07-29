Standing Rock tribal flag raised at International Peace Garden (7/29 by: Joe Skurzewski)

INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN – Another one of the five tribes that lie within the state of North Dakota has seen its flag fly over the International Peace Garden.

Tribal and state leaders gathered Friday morning to raise the flag of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe at the garden.

Those in attendance included Standing Rock Chairwoman Janet Alkire and Vice Chairman Frank Jamerson, along with Turtle Mountain Chairman Jamie Azure and Spirit Lake Chairman Douglas Yankton.

They joined Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, North Dakota’s Parks and Recreation Director Cody Schultz, ND Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman, International Peace Gardens Executive Director Tim Chapman, and Miss USA North Dakota SaNoah LaRocque.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa’s flag was raised at the garden in July 2019, and the garden’s board approved the flying of all five of the state’s tribal flags in Sept. 2020.

