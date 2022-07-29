Public input needed for East Main corridor study

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - East Main Avenue in Bismarck is due for road maintenance. A study is being conducted on the corridor and public input is needed.

The road from 7th to 26th streets will be studied for improvements before any construction planning is made. The public’s input it vital to learning how the street can be improved.

“We want to hear from property owners, business owners, and the traveling public, whether that be by vehicle, transit, bicycle, or pedestrian means, what they like about the corridor what they don’t like about the corridor,” said Kim Riepl, transportation planner.

To participate in the study go to eastmainstudy.com.

