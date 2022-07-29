North Dakota wildlife bounces back following several year drought

(Rick Bohn)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a hard two-year drought felt by much of North Dakota’s outdoors, hunters, birdwatchers, and game wardens have been seeing animal populations bounce back.

Viewer Rick Bohn took these photos to illustrate the change this year to last year. He says it’s NW Medina, ND last spring and this past weekend.

In these changing environments, North Dakota Game and Fish survey the animals. They say they’re seeing some residual effects of the drought. The pronghorn fawning is low, and birds have been late to nest. But Casey Anderson with North Dakota Game and Fish says he’s surprised many populations rebounded so quickly.

“We need to keep tabs on it because there is a usable amount that the public can enjoy, whether they enjoy hunting them, seeing them, eating them, whatever that might be. So, our job is so we don’t over exploit that species or not and then make sure we are responsibly managing and utilizing those critters,” said Casey Anderson, Wildlife Division Chief for North Dakota Game and Fish.

Waterfowl are one animal hunters and birdwatchers are more likely to see this year, because there’s water for them to stop at.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Raines
UPDATE: Hague man arrested after early morning fatal shooting in Glen Ullin
Anita Knutson
Next court hearing in death of Anita Knutson pushed back again
Burleigh County law enforcement say they found more than 2,500 fentanyl pills in search of Lyft passenger
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
Animal Control Shelter
Animal Control almost at capacity with animals

Latest News

Canadian man pleads guilty in North Dakota for international fentanyl trafficking crimes
Details emerge in Glen Ullin fatal shooting, bond set at $50,000 cash
Generations of vendors at the ND State Fair
USDA announces funds to improve internet access in rural ND, Mont.