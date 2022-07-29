North Dakota wildlife bounces back following several year drought

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a hard two-year drought felt by much of North Dakota’s outdoors, hunters, birdwatchers, and game wardens have been seeing animal populations bounce back.

Viewer Rick Bohn took these photos to illustrate the change this year to last year. He says it’s NW Medina, ND last spring and this past weekend.

In these changing environments, North Dakota Game and Fish survey the animals. They say they’re seeing some residual effects of the drought. The pronghorn fawning is low, and birds have been late to nest. But Casey Anderson with North Dakota Game and Fish says he’s surprised many populations rebounded so quickly.

“We need to keep tabs on it because there is a usable amount that the public can enjoy, whether they enjoy hunting them, seeing them, eating them, whatever that might be. So, our job is so we don’t over exploit that species or not and then make sure we are responsibly managing and utilizing those critters,” said Casey Anderson, Wildlife Division Chief for North Dakota Game and Fish.

Waterfowl are one animal hunters and birdwatchers are more likely to see this year, because there’s water for them to stop at.

