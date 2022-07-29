Next court hearing in death of Anita Knutson pushed back again

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have once again agreed to push back the preliminary hearing and arraignment for the woman charged with murder in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson.

Prosecutors charged 34-year-old Nichole Rice with AA-felony murder in the fatal stabbing of Knutson, who was Rice’s roommate at the time of her death.

Rice was supposed to appear Aug. 4, but the courts moved the hearing to Sept. 8, at 9 a.m.

In court records filed in Ward County, the defense cited a conflict with a separate case in Stark County, and the need to access more evidence in the case. The filing indicates the state and defense agreed on the continuance.

The hearing had already been pushed back more than once, due to the large amount of evidence in the case.

Rice has a pretrial conference scheduled for Nov. 16 at 11 a.m.

