Nathan Artz Memorial Blood Drive this Friday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – You have the chance Friday to support those in the Minot area in need of blood, while honoring the memory of a brave young man.

The 8th annual Nathan Artz Memorial Blood Drive is taking place Friday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at St. Therese, Church of the Little Flower.

Nathan passed away from a rare form of cancer in 2015. He received many blood transfusions during his battle with cancer, and always wanted to give back. His family organized the drive in the wake of his passing, and it has been going strong ever since.

You can schedule an appointment by calling (701) 263-7531. Walk-ins are also welcome.

