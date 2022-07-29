Motorists reminded to use caution amid major summer road projects

BERTHOLD, N.D. (KMOT) – There are many dangers when it comes to road construction.

The construction zone heading into Berthold on Highway 2 is a 14-mile construction zone with 45 MPH speeds not a 70 MPH area until further notice.

“You guys see people on the side of the road especially us workers we have families to go home, everyone wants to go home safe so yeah I’m sure if you were out here you saw someone speeding by you, you’d want them to slow down as well. We are out here getting a job done we want to keep the roads safe,” said Garett Carlson.

Everyone needs to have full attention on the road, especially during construction zones. Berthold Police Chief Schmidt says that so far there has been one major vehicle accident due to following too closely to the vehicle in front of them and not paying attention to brake lights.

“We keep the space between you and your vehicle safely about three to four car lengths apart to make sure if they have to break quick which could happen in construction zones that you’re not going to run in the back of them and cause another accident or cause an injury to one of our workers here,” said Al Schmidt.

Thursday alone, within a 45-minute period, Chief Schmidt says he had three traffic stops for speeding in a construction zone well over 45 MPH.

Schmidt reminds drivers to be aware of their surroundings for construction workers and the speed limit.

If you want to know where the road construction zones are visit https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.