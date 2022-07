BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A 26-year-old man is dead, and a 19-year-old man is in custody after a shooting Friday morning in Glen Ullin.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier says the shooting occurred near a Highway 49 business, likely following an altercation.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident. This is a developing story.

