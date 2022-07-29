Lawmakers pass bill benefitting local water stakeholders

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Senate passed legislation that benefits North Dakota’s water areas.

The Water Resources Development Act is meant to protect states’ water rights by limiting the power of the Army Corps of Engineers and localizing decisions relating to states’ water. Senator John Hoeven says he’s been working on these issues since 2014.

“We’ve included important provisions in this legislation, like making sure that the Corps of Engineers can’t charge us to use water from Lake Sakakawea or Lake Oahe, as well as to improvements and deferred maintenance, so that we can continue to enjoy both lakes and the river for recreational purposes,” said Sen. John Hoeven.

Hoeven says he has also worked with local stakeholders to develop a long-term plan to maintain recreational facilities near Lake Oahe and Lake Sakakawea.

