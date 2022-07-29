Lawmakers pass bill benefitting local water stakeholders

(North Dakota Game and Fish Department)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Senate passed legislation that benefits North Dakota’s water areas.

The Water Resources Development Act is meant to protect states’ water rights by limiting the power of the Army Corps of Engineers and localizing decisions relating to states’ water. Senator John Hoeven says he’s been working on these issues since 2014.

“We’ve included important provisions in this legislation, like making sure that the Corps of Engineers can’t charge us to use water from Lake Sakakawea or Lake Oahe, as well as to improvements and deferred maintenance, so that we can continue to enjoy both lakes and the river for recreational purposes,” said Sen. John Hoeven.

Hoeven says he has also worked with local stakeholders to develop a long-term plan to maintain recreational facilities near Lake Oahe and Lake Sakakawea.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested
19-year-old dead in crash near Richardton
19-year-old Taylor man dies in crash near Richardton
Capital Acres, Bismarck’s newest event venue
SWAT surround a house a in south Fargo.
UPDATE: 9 detained, 4 arrested after SWAT standoff
Bismarck man accused of soliciting teens

Latest News

Summer road projects
Motorists reminded to use caution amid major summer road projects
Home on the Range Champions Ride
Organizers prepare for Home on the Range Champions Ride
Sen. Jon Tester, Democrats stunned following last-second blocking of Veteran’s Health bill
Mega millions of people get lottery fever