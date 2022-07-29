High-flying dog show draws crowds at ND State Fair

Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show
Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show(KFYR-TV)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Sometimes, you can teach an old dog new tricks.

The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show features dogs younger than two years old and older than ten. They grab discs, jump higher than their trainers, dive in pools and perform many tricks.

“I’m obsessed. Anything I can do with my animals, I love so much. How do you go to work every day and work with your dogs? They say to do what you love, I don’t feel like I’m working. They’re my best friends,” said Suzanne Knox, a trainer.

Knox joined the travelling show earlier this year with her dogs, Ricky Bobby and Ella Mae.

Those interested can watch the show Friday and Saturday at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. at the North Dakota State Fair.

For more information on the dogs and their trainers, visit the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show website.

