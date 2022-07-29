Generations of vendors at the ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One vendor family has been coming for decades, though they’ve spread out to multiple booths.

This is Brandon selling JD’s Salsa at the fair. Across from him his uncle owns a pruning booth, and throughout the commercial buildings there are parents, cousins, and more. They travel between different state fairs in the summer and trade shows in the fall and winter.

“My grandparents, and my great uncle started the business back in 1932. I started coming up here when I was 12 years old, back in the 80′s, and we just keep on coming back, and it’s good to be coming back after COVID and everything we’re still hanging in there,” said Brandon Hatcher, vendor.

Hatcher said he’ll be back in Minot in November at The Big One craft show.

