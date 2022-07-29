Generations of vendors at the ND State Fair

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One vendor family has been coming for decades, though they’ve spread out to multiple booths.

This is Brandon selling JD’s Salsa at the fair. Across from him his uncle owns a pruning booth, and throughout the commercial buildings there are parents, cousins, and more. They travel between different state fairs in the summer and trade shows in the fall and winter.

“My grandparents, and my great uncle started the business back in 1932. I started coming up here when I was 12 years old, back in the 80′s, and we just keep on coming back, and it’s good to be coming back after COVID and everything we’re still hanging in there,” said Brandon Hatcher, vendor.

Hatcher said he’ll be back in Minot in November at The Big One craft show.

Click here to check out the family’s website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Raines
UPDATE: Hague man arrested after early morning fatal shooting in Glen Ullin
Anita Knutson
Next court hearing in death of Anita Knutson pushed back again
Burleigh County law enforcement say they found more than 2,500 fentanyl pills in search of Lyft passenger
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple who lived quietly in Hawaii for years were actually Russian spies, US alleges
Animal Control Shelter
Animal Control almost at capacity with animals

Latest News

Canadian man pleads guilty in North Dakota for international fentanyl trafficking crimes
Details emerge in Glen Ullin fatal shooting, bond set at $50,000 cash
USDA announces funds to improve internet access in rural ND, Mont.
Williston High School student earns his wings at 17, months before graduation